Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get ZovioInc . alerts:

ZVO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,543. ZovioInc . has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32.

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.00 million. ZovioInc .’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of ZovioInc . during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ZovioInc . in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth about $10,259,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth about $88,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ZovioInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZovioInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.