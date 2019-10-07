Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.27.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,367. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 47.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Baxter International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.