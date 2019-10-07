Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

BLPH stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. 150,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,344. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.04.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Arch Venture Corp acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

