Bezop (BEZ) Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bezop token can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, IDEX and Sistemkoin. Bezop has a market capitalization of $264,825.00 and $1,319.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00194073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01030406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028798 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090936 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezop Token Profile

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

