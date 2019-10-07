BHPCoin (BHP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.15 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. BHPCoin has a market cap of $20.77 million and $3.15 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00013835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Bithumb and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00192935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.01041215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 51,575,497 coins and its circulating supply is 18,871,798 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, BCEX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

