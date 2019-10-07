BidaskClub Downgrades GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Sell

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $150.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GALAPAGOS NV/S stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $151.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.40. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.85 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.68. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $191.63.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.66 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter valued at $208,000. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.