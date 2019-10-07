Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012113 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $625,071.00 worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00038573 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.05465515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001081 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 20,961,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,021,256 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.