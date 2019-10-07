BitBall Tops 1-Day Volume of $218,581.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 2,684.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $218,581.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 1,051.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0400 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000209 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

