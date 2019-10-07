BitBar Price Reaches $3.16 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 7th. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for $3.16 or 0.00038188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Novaexchange. Over the last week, BitBar has traded 60.4% higher against the dollar. BitBar has a market capitalization of $135,551.00 and approximately $251.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,164.60 or 2.19575103 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 42,881 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

