Bitcoin SV 1-Day Volume Hits $226.35 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $85.00 or 0.01030692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Huobi. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $226.35 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00194174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00022617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Poloniex, Kraken, WazirX, YoBit, Coinbit, Bitbns, Korbit, Koinex, Bittrex, Coinsquare, MBAex, IDAX, OTCBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEx, BigONE, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, DragonEX, Indodax, ZB.COM, CoinBene, Huobi, Binance, Bitkub, SouthXchange, Bibox, Bitfinex, Kucoin, OKEx, Coinsuper, CoinZest, Bithumb, Gate.io, Hotbit, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Bitrue, Cobinhood and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

