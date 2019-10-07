Bitcore (BTX) Price Tops $0.25

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $4.32 million and $3,412.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,863,778 coins and its circulating supply is 17,362,819 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

