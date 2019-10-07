BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1,916.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00689405 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004024 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002592 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000698 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 202,359,891 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

