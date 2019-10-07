bitUSD (BITUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $3.83 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One bitUSD token can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00013986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $177.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get bitUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00193052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.01027516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00030008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00091060 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 3,337,840 tokens. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.