Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $64.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.09.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $61.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,923. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 12,488.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,085,000 after buying an additional 1,370,324 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 6,611.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,297,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after buying an additional 1,278,594 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,157,000 after buying an additional 637,148 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Black Knight by 14.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,467,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,583,000 after buying an additional 433,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $21,766,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

