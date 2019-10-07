Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) Stock Price Up 50%

Blackheath Resources Inc (CVE:BHR)’s share price rose 50% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 554,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 135,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $514,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

About Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho; and the Bejanca tungsten/tin property covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Viseu, Vouzela, and San Pedro do Sul.

