Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Blackridge Technology International Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTI)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 13,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20.

Blackridge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Blackridge Technology International had a negative net margin of 39.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,999.25%. The business had revenue of $65.12 million during the quarter.

Blackridge Technology International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTI)

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc develops, markets, and sells cyber security solutions for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services in the United States. Its network and server security products are based on its patented Transport Access Control technology that are designed to isolate, cloak, and protect servers and cloud services, and segment networks for regulatory compliance.

