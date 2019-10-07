Blocktix Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Blocktix token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Upbit. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $70,691.00 and approximately $742.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocktix has traded down 39.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012109 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00196156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01026676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000752 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028248 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00091547 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for Blocktix is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

