Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 901.67 Average PT from Analysts

Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 901.67 ($11.78).

BOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 995 ($13.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of LON:BOY traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 681 ($8.90). 217,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. Bodycote has a 1-year low of GBX 646 ($8.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 938.50 ($12.26). The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 707.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 783.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other Bodycote news, insider Dominique Yates acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 701 ($9.16) per share, with a total value of £210,300 ($274,794.20).

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

