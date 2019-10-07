Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. First Analysis cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,010.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 190,161 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 115,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 138.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 222,840 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 29.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. 77,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,168. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.41. BOX has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57.
BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 491.54%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.
