Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of BHR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 101,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. The company has a market cap of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $118.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.29%.

In related news, insider Mark Nunneley acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 29,825 shares of company stock worth $244,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 84.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 39.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

