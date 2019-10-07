Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHR. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 101,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,270. The company has a market capitalization of $304.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $118.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mark Nunneley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 29,825 shares of company stock worth $244,744. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 339,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,169 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

