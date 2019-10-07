Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00003048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. Over the last week, Bread has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Bread has a market capitalization of $22.31 million and $1.02 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00194073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.01030406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028798 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00090936 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, Kucoin, Binance, Cobinhood, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

