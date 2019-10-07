Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.21

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.21 and traded as low as $1.82. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 3,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 110.39% and a negative return on equity of 698.77%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.