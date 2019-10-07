Brokerages Anticipate Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report sales of $740.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.61 million to $745.00 million. Amc Networks posted sales of $696.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet lowered Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.40. The company had a trading volume of 273,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,884. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Amc Networks has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $68.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

