Brokerages Anticipate FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report sales of $367.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.30 million and the highest is $370.50 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $351.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $364.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.39 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $240.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.25.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $328,806.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 42,600 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $12,417,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,885,376.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,631 shares of company stock valued at $41,848,579. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $1,178,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,526.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 217,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 213,718 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,415,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $242,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $241.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.97. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $305.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

