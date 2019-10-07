Brokerages Anticipate Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hess Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hess Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hess Midstream Partners.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Hess Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $172.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.55 million.

HESM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Hess Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 320,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,982. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The company has a market cap of $526.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,268,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 58.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,311,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 482,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,281,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 21.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hess Midstream Partners by 2,582.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 156,176 shares in the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

