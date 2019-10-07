Brokerages Anticipate Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Origin Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $37.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 420,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,861,000 after acquiring an additional 40,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,386. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $760.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.46. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

