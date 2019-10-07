Brokerages Expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.06. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million.

ESTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.28.

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. 246,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,781. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $211.39 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.85.

In other news, President Robert John Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 305,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,218,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 183,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 860,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

