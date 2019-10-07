Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to Post $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.72. Johnson Controls International reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,841. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

In other news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $257,508.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,404. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $473,142.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,262,881.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,757 shares of company stock worth $7,219,096 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,977,000 after acquiring an additional 624,079 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,083,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,488,000 after acquiring an additional 55,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,248 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,598,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 606,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.