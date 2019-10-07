Brokerages Expect Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) to Announce $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has received an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $53.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.90 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Mercury General an industry rank of 33 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCY. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,029,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mercury General by 13.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,719,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,488,000 after buying an additional 202,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mercury General by 7.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,649,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,079,000 after buying an additional 121,421 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 27.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 974,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,790,000 after buying an additional 208,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth $43,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.10. 149,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Mercury General has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $65.22.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

