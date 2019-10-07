Brokerages Set Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $28.90

Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 2,719,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.47. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $16.46 and a 1 year high of $42.65.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 317,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,151,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alcoa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.