Brokerages Set CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) Price Target at $7.30

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CooTek (Cayman) from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $6.60 target price on shares of CooTek (Cayman) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CTK traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. CooTek has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

