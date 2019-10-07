Brokerages Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT at $49.00

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

In other news, VP Evan Yu sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $210,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,534.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,654 shares of company stock worth $360,108 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 58.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.85. 165,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.28. Diodes has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $44.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 10.19%. Diodes’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

