Brokerages Set Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Price Target at $65.67

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

NWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.93. 140,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $123.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Palfreyman sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $34,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.