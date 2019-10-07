Brokerages Set SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Price Target at $17.33

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHSP. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens raised SharpSpring from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Craig Hallum raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SharpSpring by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SharpSpring during the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHSP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. 46,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 57.95%. Research analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

