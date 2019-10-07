Brokerages Set Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Target Price at $47.00

Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEC. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

VEC stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.78. 53,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $460.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.82. Vectrus has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $46.51.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $331.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.80 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Vectrus news, Director William F. Murdy sold 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 900.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 715,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 644,127 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the second quarter valued at about $16,566,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the second quarter valued at about $12,561,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the second quarter valued at about $3,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 74.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

