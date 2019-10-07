Brokerages Set Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price at $106.75

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWD. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barrington Research set a $119.00 target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wood & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Vice Chairman Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,066.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $383,561.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,562 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $80,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $91,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $225,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 120,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,939. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.48. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $752.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is 16.88%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

