Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

9/17/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

9/12/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/9/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

9/2/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

8/27/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

8/20/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

8/14/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

Shares of BMTC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. 1,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,502. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank Corp alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $77,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $159,444.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,157.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.