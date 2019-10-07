Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

NYSE:BBW traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.24. 352,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $79.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Kanen purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,967.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 15,800 shares of company stock worth $47,162. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter worth $266,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.