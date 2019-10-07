Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,997.05

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,997.05 and traded as high as $2,075.00. Burberry Group shares last traded at $2,047.00, with a volume of 1,047,748 shares trading hands.

BRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($29.27) price target (up from GBX 1,900 ($24.83)) on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,007.86 ($26.24).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,144.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,997.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.06.

In other news, insider Julie Brown acquired 1,524 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,172 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £33,101.28 ($43,252.69).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

