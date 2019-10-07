Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.06.

NYSE:BURL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.95. The stock had a trading volume of 886,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,725. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.24. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $136.30 and a twelve month high of $209.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 163.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, VP John Crimmins sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $2,874,117.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.67, for a total transaction of $10,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,527,324.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,162 shares of company stock worth $21,293,658. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

