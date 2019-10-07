Business Credit Substitute (BCS) Price Tops $1.33 on Exchanges

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Business Credit Substitute has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $63,659.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00016100 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. During the last seven days, Business Credit Substitute has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00193624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.01032971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Business Credit Substitute Token Profile

Business Credit Substitute's total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,771 tokens. The official website for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/en. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en.

.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Business Credit Substitute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

