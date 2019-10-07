Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Receives $21.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have commented on CADE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 144,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $49,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,764 shares in the company, valued at $318,200.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 99,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,366. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19,105.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.83. Cadence Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.