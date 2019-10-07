CaixaPay Market Cap Tops $94,775.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 48.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, BTC-Alpha and IDAX. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $94,775.00 and approximately $82.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00194496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01027821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00090693 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay's total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins.

CaixaPay's official website is www.caixapay.com.

CaixaPay Coin Trading

CaixaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

