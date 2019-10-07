Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.47

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc (TSE:CF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.47 and traded as high as $5.17. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 56,114 shares.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.96. The stock has a market cap of $553.23 million and a P/E ratio of 9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.47.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$325.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$311.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc will post 0.9100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

About Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

