Candy Club (ASX:CLB) Trading Down 11.4%

Candy Club Holdings Ltd (ASX:CLB) shares were down 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 754,461 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Candy Club Company Profile (ASX:CLB)

Candy Club Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online and business to business candy distribution business in the United States. It sells online subscriptions plans for the candy boxes, which are delivered to subscribers on monthly basis. The company also sells the Candy Club branded confectionery in bulk to retail outlets, including department stores, women's apparel shops, hotels and resorts, gift stores, and candy outlets.

