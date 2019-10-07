Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Argus cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 1,810,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.09.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 0.94%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

