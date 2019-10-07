Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARO. Raymond James raised shares of Carolina Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of Carolina Financial stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,360. Carolina Financial has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $784.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Carolina Financial had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

In related news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $131,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,167,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,654.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,192 shares of company stock valued at $365,696 in the last 90 days. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARO. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carolina Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 584.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Carolina Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carolina Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

