Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.18

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as high as $1.95. Centamin shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 7,200 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 41.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.57%.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

