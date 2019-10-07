Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Oakley bought 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $82,332.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,711.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Centerstate Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSFL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 519,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Centerstate Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $196.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Centerstate Bank had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 27.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centerstate Bank will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

